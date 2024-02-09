Stephen T. O’rourke Buys 5,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DCGet Free Report) Director Stephen T. O’rourke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 896,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,106.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 448,961 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,655,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.