Stephen T. O’rourke Buys 5,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. O’rourke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 896,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,106.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,484,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 448,961 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,655,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

