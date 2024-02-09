Stephen T. O’rourke Buys 5,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) Director Stephen T. O’rourke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 896,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,106.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dakota Gold Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE DC opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.94.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
