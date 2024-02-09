Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Steven Madden worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

