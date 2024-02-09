Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 433.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 162,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

