Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 68,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 36,882 call options.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.