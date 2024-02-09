Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.9 %

MDB stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $477.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day moving average is $381.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

