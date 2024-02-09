Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,597 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,704,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

