Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.0 %

OI stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

