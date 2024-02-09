StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.