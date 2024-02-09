StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

