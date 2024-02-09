StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

AMCX opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.