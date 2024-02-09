Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.