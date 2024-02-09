Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
Further Reading
