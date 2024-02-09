Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Match Group worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

