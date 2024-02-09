Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $36,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after buying an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $12.10 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

