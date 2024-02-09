Swiss National Bank Has $31.29 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Henry Schein worth $31,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

