Swiss National Bank Has $32.48 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

