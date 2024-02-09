Swiss National Bank Has $34.77 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Rollins worth $34,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

