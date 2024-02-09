Swiss National Bank Has $35.27 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of AECOM worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

