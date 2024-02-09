Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 753,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of BorgWarner worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

