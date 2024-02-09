Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Texas Pacific Land worth $35,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $203,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,484.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,541.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,694.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

