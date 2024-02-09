Swiss National Bank Sells 102,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Fidelity National Financial worth $34,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.