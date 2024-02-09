Swiss National Bank Sells 123,400 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of UDR worth $35,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

