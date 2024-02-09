Swiss National Bank Sells 127,800 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $35,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

