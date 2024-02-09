Swiss National Bank Sells 134,800 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

