Swiss National Bank Sells 156,500 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after acquiring an additional 322,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,317,000 after purchasing an additional 414,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IPG opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

