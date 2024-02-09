Swiss National Bank Sells 20,200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $340.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

