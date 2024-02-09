Swiss National Bank Sells 289,300 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $36,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

