Swiss National Bank Sells 62,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CarMax worth $36,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

