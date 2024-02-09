Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of GoDaddy worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 39,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

