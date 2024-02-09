System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.64) price target on the stock.

System1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of System1 Group stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.39).

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

