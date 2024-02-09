Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

