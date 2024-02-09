TC Energy Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

TSE:TRP opened at C$50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

