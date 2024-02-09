TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,265 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,425% compared to the average volume of 1,263 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

FTI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.63 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

