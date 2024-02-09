TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $952.43 million, a P/E ratio of 209.76 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 49.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884,295 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

