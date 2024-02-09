TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.