TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

