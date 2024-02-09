Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Tenable traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 537273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

