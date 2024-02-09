Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as high as $131.25 and last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 22992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.80.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

