The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $8.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

