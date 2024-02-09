The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 870242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

