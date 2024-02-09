The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

