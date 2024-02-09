The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $131.02 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $146.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 361.71%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

