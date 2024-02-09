Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$208.92 and last traded at C$207.80, with a volume of 204382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$200.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.29.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Company insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.