Tim Weller Acquires 875 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller bought 875 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £175 ($219.38).

On Monday, December 4th, Tim Weller bought 838 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £175.98 ($220.61).

Capita Stock Down 0.4 %

CPI stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.38. The stock has a market cap of £302.40 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

