TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,940 shares of company stock worth $1,830,648. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TimkenSteel Profile

NYSE:TMST opened at $21.00 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

