TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.
X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMX Group
TMX Group Price Performance
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.