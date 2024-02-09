TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.86.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

