Traders Buy High Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 24,413 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,326.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

