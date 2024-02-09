TransAlta Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

TSE:TA opened at C$9.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.19 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

