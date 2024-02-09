Truist Financial Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MCD opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.