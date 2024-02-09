Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter.

TRUP opened at $29.68 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

