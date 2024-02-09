Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Buys 21,987 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TCGet Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15.

Tucows Stock Performance

TC stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$21.62 and a one year high of C$48.46. The firm has a market cap of C$323.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tucows (TSE:TC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.