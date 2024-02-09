Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Buys 21,987 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15.

Tucows Stock Performance

TC stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$21.62 and a one year high of C$48.46. The firm has a market cap of C$323.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

