Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

